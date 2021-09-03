Pessimism returns to Lebanon cabinet formation

As in the case of former PM Saad Hariri , PM designate Najib Mikati ( R) is facing many obstacle from president Michel Aoun ( L) in forming the cabinet. Hariri gave up and quit , and many expect Mikati to follow suit soon.

It appears that the cabinet formation is again being obstructed by president Michel Aoun despite the fact that he promised the American lawmakers that the cabinet will be formed by the end of the week.

The Lebanese media reported yesterday that the 14 th meeting between PM Designate Najib Mikati and Aoun will be the last , now the media is saying it won’t be .

Aoun reportedly reversed his position with regards to the ministry of economy , he initially agreed that it should be in Mikati’s share , now he wants it for himself .

Again his son -in- law Gebran Bassil is being blamed for the obstruction .

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim resumed his mediation after the two sides clashed over the ministry of economy.

“It has become clear that everyone is dealing with Ibrahim’s initiative as being the last chance,” al-Akhbar newspaper said on Friday, adding “if the new government is not formed within days there will be no government in the foreseeable future.”

Similarly pro- Hezbollah journalist Salem Zahran, said ” I am pessimistic” : “if the government is not born between September and October, we will go to Afghanistan without planes, and there will be no school year, fuel, and a hospital sector, and we are going to the dissolution of the state “

In an interview with “LBCI”, Zahran said “the picture is black” . Communication and visits stopped