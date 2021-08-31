Aoun continues to obstruct govt formation. Mikati may soon quit

Lebanese President Michel Aoun R continues to obstruct the formation of the government by Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati L according to Lebanese media reports

Lebanese media reported on Tuesday that President Michel Aoun continues to obstruct the formation of the government by Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati despite the mediation efforts by General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim who was dispatched by Hezbollah yesterday to help find ” a common ground”

Gen Ibrahim was given by Hezbollah a list of names for the Christian ministers and reportedly met with Aoun and Mikati to present it

It appears for now that Mikati’s designation is facing the same fate of former PMs-designate Mustafa Adib and Saad Hariri and this development means he could be soon stepping down from his mission of forming a government .

“Aoun is insisting on naming nine Christian ministers in addition to one Druze minister — a share of more than one-third — which cannot be accepted by Miqati and other political parties, the Lebanese media revealed on Tuesday .

Al-Joumhouria newspaper reported , in remarks published Tuesday, that Mikati’s designation will soon “hit the wall of obstruction” and that “the collision moment is near.”

A conclusive decision will be reached within hours according to Al-Joumhouria sources, putting an end to two months of “procrastination” and of “imposing conditions” that Mikati cannot accept.

According to analysts who closely monitor the Baabda Palace , the aging Aoun is no longer capable of making his own decisions and is being manipulated by 2 people : Gebran Bassil on one side and Salim Greisati on the other.

One analyst revealed that Aoun has been suffering from Bipolar disease for decades .

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking, and behavior.

Bipolar disorder can lead to extreme erratic behavior.

Aoun’s son- in law Bassil , who is considered the most despised politician in Lebanon reportedly wants to be the president at any cost and for this reason he is pushing Aoun to insist on having the Interior ministry , which has traditionally been allotted to the Sunnis while Greisati who has been Hezbollah’s lawyer for years is pushing Aoun to get the ministry of Justice which has traditionally been allotted to the Sunnis too .