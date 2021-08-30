Fuel crisis sparks sectarian violence in Lebanon

Shiite Amal Movement supporters after returning from the predominantly Christian village of Maghdouche in south Lebanon

A dispute over fuel supplies ignited sectarian tensions between neighbouring Shi’ite Muslim and Christian villages in southern Lebanon over the weekend, forcing the army to intervene, according to media reports . Clashes over the crippling gasoline and diesel shortages have become a daily occurrence in Lebanon, prompting growing concern about a descent into chaos after two years of financial meltdown.

Shiite Amal Movement supporters after returning from the predominantly Christian village of Maghdouche in south Lebanon

Around six people were wounded in a dispute involving the Christian village of Maghdouche and Shi’ite village of Ankoun according to media reports