4 killed in a factory explosion in Beirut suburb

An explosion inside a factory in Burj Al-Barajneh a southern suburb of Beirut killed four people, according to the official National News Agency in Lebanon.

And the agency reported, “a strong sound was heard in the Burj Al-Barajneh area this afternoon, and it turned out that it was caused by an explosion inside the Shami factory for the manufacture of gas heaters.”

The agency did not specify the cause of the explosion, but local media reported that a water heater exploded when workers squeezed it inside the plant.

A video clip circulated on social media showed three bloodied bodies lying on the floor in a dark room.

The explosion damaged cars parked outside the factory as tanks flew out.

Burj Al-Barajneh is a home to a Palestinian refugee camp.

