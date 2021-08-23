Pentagon asks commercial airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation efforts

Washington-
Pentagon enlists commercial airlines to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts
The Pentagon said Sunday it is formally seeking assistance from commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees from Afghanistan.
Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the first stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), asking 18 commercial aircraft from six airlines to support the U.S. military in its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. It’s the third time a CRAF has been activated in the program’s history.
Details: The activation formally requests three aircraft each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines and four from United Airlines.
United Airlines, in an emailed statement, said it had accepted the Pentagon’s request and would provide four of its Boeing 777-300 planes.
What they’re saying: “We need more planes in the mix to do that piece of it, to move them from these initial points of landing onto the places that they’ll ultimately resettle,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
