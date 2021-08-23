Aoun blows chance of govt formation. Mikati may quit soon

BEIRUT-

As in the case of former PM Saad Hariri , PM designate Najib Mikati ( R) is facing many obstacle from president Michel Aoun ( L) in forming the cabinet. Hariri gave up and quit , and many expect Mikati to follow suit.

The false optimism that engulfed the cabinet formation process in the past days has largely evaporated and the possibility of PM-designate Najib Mikati’s resignation has become “ a very serious possibility ,” a according to Lebanese media reports

“The formation picture is not reassuring and we are before a very critical week regarding the government,” informed political sources told the al-Joumhouria newspaper.

“ The information being leaked from the sources of both President Michel) Aoun and Mikati point to possums ,” the report added

The main reasons behind the pessimism is Aoun’s “insistence” on obtaining “ a blocking one third” of the cabinet’s seats, the report added