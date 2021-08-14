“More than ever before I am scared this time of people’s anger” : Senior Lebanese official

Thousands of protesters tell the Lebanese leaders to go home . Even bread is now scarce in Lebanon. People are outraged at their leaders

A senior Lebanese official confirmed to Al-Jumhuriya newspaper that the first step required to stabilize the situation in Lebanon is to form a government, stressing that “a government is required before it is too late, and if this government is not formed between now and next Monday, I am afraid that we will not be able to contain what will happen after that.”

This time I am more scared of people’s anger than ever before , people have nothing to lose. Therefore, we must expect everything, and people are not to be blamed for whatever they do, and God help the army in the coming days.”