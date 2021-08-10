Lebanon’s Mikati denied meeting Bassil

Beirut-

File photo of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati’s press office has refuted “fabricated news” published by “some media outlets” about “alleged meetings and side negotiations” between Mikati and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement Jebran Bassi , who is considered hep most despised politician in Lebanon

The only meetings that took place, according to Mikati’s press office, are the official announced meetings.

Mikati, in the statetment, advised the media “to be aware of the delicacy of the situation and not to fabricate news that might perturb the situation and deviate the government formation process from its right track.”

The FPM’s central media committee also denied in a statement on Tuesday the reports about the Bassil-Mikati meeting.

The statement urged the media to “adhere to professionalism and objectivity and to refrain from fabricating news and promoting lies with known intentions.”

Despite the denials, several media reports revealed that Mikati has been meeting FPM delegations that have been negotiating with him on behalf of Bassil

AFP