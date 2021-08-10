IS Lebanon PM Diab infected with Corona?

August 10, 2021
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:
File photo: Caretaker PM Hassan Diab

The Media Office of the the Prime Minister issued a statement, in which it said: “TheHassan Diab, canceled all his appointments during the coming days and decided to quarantine himself because of his meeting with a person who later turned out to be infected with the Corona virus.”

The statement added, “Caretaker Prime Minister, Diab will return to continuing his work after conducting a PCR examination next Friday morning and making sure that he is not infected with the virus.”

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.