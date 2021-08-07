Hezbollah hegemony over state at root of Lebanon’s problems: Saudi FM

File photo of a parade by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group . Hezbollah was the only militia allowed to keep its arms during Syria’s occupation of Lebanon. Hezbollah has become so strong it is stronger than the Lebanese army and now controls all the branches of government . He zbollah is listed as aterrorist organization by the US, some Arab and EU counties

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said on Wednesday that Hezbollah’s insistence on “imposing its hegemony over the state is at the root of Lebanon’s problems.”

“Lebanon is facing challenges in forming an effective government and we are concerned that the Beirut blast probe has not led to tangible results,” he added.

He said: “Any help presented to the current or future Lebanese government hinges on it implementing serious and tangible reforms.”

He made his remarks as Lebanon commemorated the first anniversary of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port.

Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history, and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.

According to the UN, over half of Lebanese people now live in poverty, one in three Lebanese suffer from food insecurity and nearly 4 million people are at risk of not accessing safe water.

Asharq Al-Awsat