Macron blasts ‘failing’ Lebanese politicians at fundraiser, blames them for Beirut Blast

Macron criticises ‘failing’ Lebanese politicians at fundraiser

A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi ” title=”” />

A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year’s Beirut port blast, during sunset in Beirut, Lebanon, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir” title=”” />

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron criticised a “failing” Lebanese political class he blamed for their country’s economic turmoil as he opened a donors’ conference marking the anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

One year since an explosion ripped through the capital’s port and plunged Lebanon further into economic crisis, its politicians have yet to form a government capable of rebuilding the country, despite French and international pressure.

“Lebanese leaders seem to bet on a stalling strategy, which I regret and I think is a historic and moral failure,” Macron said in opening remarks as host of an international donors’ conference that aims to raise at least $350 million.

This August 5, 2020 file photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 217 killed ,7000 Injured after several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate exploded . 2750 tons were stored there for nearly 7 years, reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs. The shipment was reportedly confiscated by Badri Daher a close associate of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil , both are allied with the Syrian regime . The shipment arrived at a time when Syria was surrendering its chemical weapons to a UN backed organization for destruction . Aoun officially knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . He , along with his Hezbollah allies refused an international investigation but promised a local investigation that will bring the culprits to justice in less than a week but 8 months later not one politician has been charged (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)

“There will be no blank cheque for the Lebanese political system. Because it is they who, since the start of the crisis but also before that, are failing.”

France has led international efforts to lift its former colony out of crisis. Macron has visited Beirut twice since the port blast, raised emergency aid and imposed travel bans on some senior Lebanese officials in his quest for a reform package.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020. None of the top Lebanese leaders visited the site of the explosion

He has also persuaded the European Union to agree on a sanctions framework that is ready to be used.

But his initiatives have been in vain so far.

In Wednesday’s videoconference, Lebanese President Michel Aoun appealed for solidarity, saying the COVID-19 pandemic had caused drug shortages and exacerbated the plight of the Lebanese people.

“Lebanon is currently going through the hardest times,” Aoun said.

Addressing the messages of urgency from Macron and the international community on the need for a new government, he said: “Today we are in a new phase. I do hope that a government is formed, a government which is capable of implementing the required reforms.”

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in the conference that is co-hosted by the United Nations, Macron’s office said, along with about 40 other world leaders.

Last year’s conference in the wake of the blast raised about $280 million, with the emergency aid being kept away from politicians and channelled through NGOs and aid groups.

The new aid will be unconditional, Macron’s office said, but about $11 billion raised in 2018 remains locked away and conditional on a series of reforms.

Macron said France would offer 100 million euros, while Germany pledged 40 million euros.

Aoun also sought to offer reassurance about the amount of money Lebanon was set to benefit from the International Monetary Fund’s reserve currency, or Special Drawing Rights, saying it would be used “carefully”.

Lebanon should have access to around $900 million as part of the IMF’s $650 billion expansion of its emergency reserves. The new allocation of the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights, is set to take effect on Aug. 23.

Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Maha El-Dahan in Beirut; Editing by Giles Elgood and Angus MacSwan

REUTERS