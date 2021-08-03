ISG urges Lebanon leaders to support formation of govt that implements reforms

PM designate Najib Mikati ( R) is trying to form a government but president Michel Aoun ( L) is reportedly preventing that from happening lime he did to 4 predecessors to Mikati who all quit because of Aoun’s obstacles . Mikati is getting tired of Aoun’s demands and reportedly told him Monday during m meeting that he will give himself a three-week deadline to form the new government

Here is the ISG statement:

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) met on 3 August, on the eve of the anniversary of the tragic explosions at the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. All members expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims, and with those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected. It urged authorities to swiftly complete the investigation into the port explosions, so that the truth may be known and justice rendered.

The ISG observed with deep concern the accelerating economic deterioration that has severely affected all segments of Lebanese society, its institutions and services. The ISG called upon Lebanese authorities, as a matter of national responsibility, to urgently take every possible step to improve the living conditions of the people of Lebanon. Members welcomed the upcoming conference co-chaired by France and the United Nations to address the humanitarian needs of Lebanon’s most vulnerable people.

The ISG noted that one year has now passed without a government. Members took note of the designation of a new Prime Minister and called on leaders to support without delay the formation of an empowered new government that implements meaningful reforms. The Group recalled the importance of holding elections on time in order to safeguard a democratic Lebanon and to restore the trust and hope of its people.

The International Support Group was launched in September 2013 by the U.N. Secretary-General with former President Michel Suleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions. The group includes the United Nations , China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League .

MTV, US embassy