Diab is asking questions about the Beirut port blast that he should have asked over a year ago

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ( R) main backer of caretaker PM Hassan Diab ( L ) shown in from of Lebanon Central Bank in Hamra district of Beirut . For the first time ever Lebanon defaulted on public debt during Diab's rein which resulted in making the Lebanese currency almost worthless

The Hezbollah backed caretaker PM Hassan Diab , who knew officially about the Beirut Port explosive chemicals 2 weeks before the explosion took place is now asking the questions he should have asked over a year ago

“Who brought the ammonium nitrate and why?

How and why did it stay for years?

And how did the explosion happen?”

The explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon killed 217 , Injured 7000 after several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate exploded . The blast also displaced 300,000 people and caused widespread destruction and devastation, damaging buildings up to 20km away.

It is common knowledge in Lebanon that the 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored there for nearly 7 years, for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs against the civilians . and for use by Hezbollah for making bombs in Cyprus , Germany and the UK . According to a report by FBI who investigated the blast only 552 tons of the 2750 tons exploded . The rest were were not there.

The shipment was reportedly confiscated by Badri Daher a close associate of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil , both are allied with the Syrian regime and Hezbollah . The shipment arrived at a time when Syria was surrendering its chemical weapons to a UN backed organization for destruction .

Aoun and Diab officially knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . He , along with his Hezbollah allies refused an international investigation but promised a local investigation that will bring the culprits to justice in less than a week but one year later not one politician has been indicted because the authorities shamelessly obstructed justice

Diab like Aoun did nothing . He reportedly offered to go to the port but Hezbollah security official Wafic Safa told him not to bother .

Aoun said he is not responsible for the Beirut Port .

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in speech that he knows nothing about Beirut Port and knows more about Haifa port than Beirut port .

While Beirut Port is now completely destroyed Haifa port has become one of the most important ports of the Mediterranean Sea

Diab paid respect to the victims but this was described as crocodile tears by the relatives of the victims