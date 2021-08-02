Mikati like Hariri may give up the task of forming cabinet , sets a 10 day deadline for Aoun

BEIRUT , LEBANON-

Informed sources told Al-Jadeed TV that “Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati had contacted the French to inform them that if the obstacle of the the Interior Ministry continues, the government formation process cannot succeed.”

The sources pointed out that “Mikati set a deadline from tomorrow, Monday, up to 10 days to make government progress, otherwise there will be other steps by him,” noting that “President Michel Aoun’s team, gave up the energy ministry in n favor of a specialists who can solve the electricity crisis and rehabilitate and restore this sector.”