Jumblatt: If I am assaulted, I know in advance who the accused is

July 31, 2021
Beirut

“It seems that there are no longer any limits to the hate speech of some media outlets and calls to kill some groups,” PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt said on Saturday, via his Twitter account.

Jumblatt added: “In this regard, if anyone in my family or I is attacked, I know in advance who I am dealing with and who the accused is. This is an open letter.”

MTV

