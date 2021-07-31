Jumblatt: If I am assaulted, I know in advance who the accused is

Beirut

“It seems that there are no longer any limits to the hate speech of some media outlets and calls to kill some groups,” PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt said on Saturday, via his Twitter account.

Jumblatt added: “In this regard, if anyone in my family or I is attacked, I know in advance who I am dealing with and who the accused is. This is an open letter.”

Il semble qu’il n’y ait plus de limites aux appels a la haine de certains médias et aux appel aux meurtre de certains groupes .Sur ce si une agression m’arrive ou arrive a un membre de ma famille je sais d’avance avec qui traiter et qui accuser .Lettre ouverte .walid joumblatt pic.twitter.com/VCZlrhr6oQ — Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) July 31, 2021

MTV