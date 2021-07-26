“I do not have a magic wand”, says MiKati after being named Lebanon PM-designate:

A handout picture released by Dalati and Nohra on March 22, 2013 shows Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announcing the resignation of the Lebanese government during a press conference in Beirut.

Lebanon PM-designate Najib Mikati declared after being named PM-designate: ” I do not have a magic wand . The cooperation of all Lebanese is required in order to stop the inferno.”

He added I have been designated to continue (the task), there is light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m capable of carrying out this mission.

“There are international and American guarantees to prevent Lebanon’s collapse and President Michel Aoun is betting on the government and wants to rescue Lebanon. “ He told Annahar newspaper adding” If I didn’t have specific foreign reassurances, I would not have taken this step.”

He stressed that he will form the government “according to the French initiative for the interest of Lebanon and its economy”.

In response to question on wether he will b able to secure the vote of confidence of the parliament he said “I want the confidence of the people, not only MPs”, which is a tall order since the Lebanese people stopped trusting all the Lebanese ruling class long time ago

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday named former PM Mikati as PM designate , after he garnered 72 votes in the binding parliamentary consultations

Like the previous nominee, Saad Hariri, he faces major challenges in navigating Lebanon’s power-sharing structure to secure agreement on a cabinet to tackle a crippling financial crisis.

The Lebanese media expects him to quit soon after he is named prime minister designate, just like Hariri before him.

Even though he is the wealthiest Lebanese , in October 2019 state prosecutor accused Mikati of making illicit gains from a subsidized housing program, in the first corruption case filed since anti-government protesters took to the streets a week earlier .

In October 2019 state prosecutor accused Mikati of making illicit gains from a subsidized housing program, in the first corruption case filed since anti-government protesters took to the streets a week earlier .

Lebanese media reported that Mikati and his family members were accused of wrongly receiving millions of dollars in subsidised housing loans.

The loans were supposed to help low and middle-income Lebanese buy homes.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese filled the streets nationwide in October 2019 , taking aim at a political elite they blame for entrenched corruption and worsening living conditions.

More than 50 per cent of Lebanon’s population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.

But Mikati denied the charges and claimed that the charges were punishment for not supporting the election of President Michel Aoun in 2016

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators wave Lebanese flags during a protest in Tripoli, Lebanon, November 2, 2019. PM Designate Najib Mikati hails form Tripoli which has suffered the most following the collapse of the Lebanese economy .

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its ally the Amal Movement ( usually referred to as Shiite Duo) are the main backers of Mikati . Hariri’s Future parliament bloc and PSP ‘s Democratic gathering also backed Mikati but the largest 2 rival Christian parties , The Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement decided not to name anyone .