Hezbollah, Iranian militia commanders killed in Syria

A Hezbollah commander and commander in the Iranian-backed Liwa Fatemiyoun militia were both killed recently, with the details of their deaths remaining unclear as of Saturday night. Al-Arabiya reported that the two died in Syria.

Hezbollah’s mouthpiece , Al Manal reported on Saturday that the Hezbollah commander Imad al-Amin, from Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon, was killed while “carrying out his jihad duty,” without providing further details.

Iranian media announced on Saturday as well that Ahmed Qureshi, a commander in the Liwa Fatemiyoun militia, died due to wounds he suffered while fighting in Syria.

Qureshi, originally from the village of Baraghan, located north of Karaj in Iran, served in the past in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij. His father was killed during the Iran-Iraq War. Qureshi served as part of the Iranian-backed militia in Syria since 2013 and was reported to have fought in operations with former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Neither report indicated when or how the two were injured or died, although two Israeli airstrikes were reported earlier this week.

Some sources said that Qureshi was injured while combating ISIS cells in central Syria. Others, however, claimed that the IRGC commander sustained fatal wounds in the July 19 Israeli strikes on Syria.

A Syrian service member and two pro-government fighters were killed in the strikes, which hit a number of targets in the northern governorate of Aleppo.

Qureshi was the third IRGC commander to be killed in Syria this year. On June 3, advisor Hassan Abdullahzadeh was killed along with his guard Mohsen Abbasi in an ambush by ISIS cells on the Homs-Deir Ezzor highway. On July 9, commander Reza Safdari was killed when his vehicle was struck with an improvised explosive device that had been planted by ISIS terrorists in the eastern Homs countryside.