France: EU decided pressure Lebanese leaders with sanctions

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created and taken on August 8, 2020 shows Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows nooses erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 211 people and disfigured the capital Beirut, showing (top R to L) leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Parliament Speaker and Shiite Muslim Amal movement leader Nabih Berri; (bottom R to L) foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and Lebanese Forces executive chairman Samir Geagea. (Photos by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)



PARIS, July 12 – France said the European Union had reached a consensus to slap sanctions on Lebanese leaders to pressure them to form a stable government, the French foreign minister said on Monday.

“Lebanon has been in self-destruct mode for several months,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Brussels. “Now there is a major emergency situation for a population that is in distress.”Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson

(Reuters)