France: EU decided pressure Lebanese leaders with sanctions
July 12, 2021
by yalibnan
PARIS, July 12 – France said the European Union had reached a consensus to slap sanctions on Lebanese leaders to pressure them to form a stable government, the French foreign minister said on Monday.
“Lebanon has been in self-destruct mode for several months,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Brussels. “Now there is a major emergency situation for a population that is in distress.”Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson