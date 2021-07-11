Israeli PM: Lebanon on verge of collapse like all countries taken over by Iran

Leader of the Israeli Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, delivers a political statement at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2021. – Nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett said today he would join a governing coalition that could end the rule of the country’s longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by YONATAN SINDEL / POOL / AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Lebanon is “on the verge of collapse,” like all in the countries that have been taken over by Iran , in reference to the country’s severe economic and financial crisis and the fact that Lebanon is now being run by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group

“Lebanon is on the verge of collapse, like all countries that Iran takes over, and this time, the citizens of Lebanon are paying the price,” Bennett said during an Israeli cabinet meeting, according to an English-language statement published by his office.

“It must be understood that the citizens of Lebanon are paying a heavy price because of the Iranian takeover of the country,” Bennett added.

“We are closely monitoring what is happening there, (together with) both the Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister, and we will continue to be prepared,” the Israeli PM added.

He also cited Israel’s reported thwarting of an attempt to smuggle 47 handguns from Lebanon.

The Israeli military said Saturday it has foiled an arms smuggling attempt by the border with Lebanon calling it the “largest in years” and said it was investigating whether Hezbollah militant group was involved in it.

According to analysts the majority of the Lebanese people now considers Iran as the occupier of their country with Hezbollah as its administrator and blame Hezbollah for the collapse of Lebanon’s economy.