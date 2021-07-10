Israel foils “largest arms smuggling attempt in years ” from Lebanon

DUBAI: The Israeli military said Saturday it has foiled an arms smuggling attempt by the border with Lebanon calling it the “largest in years” and said it was investigating whether Hezbollah militant group was involved in it.

Israeli spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on his Twitter account that Israeli troops rushed to the scene and were able to seize 43 weapons next to the village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, valued at about 2.7 million shekels.

The IDF is examining the possibility that Hezbollah is behind the smuggling attempt, and, in cooperation with the police, is investigating the identity of those involved.

The following tweet published by the Israeli army shows the arms smuggling operation across the border with Lebanon.

#عاجل إحباط محاولة تهريب أسلحة على الحدود مع #لبنان: ضبط 43 قطعة سلاح في منطقة الغجر حيث رصدت استطلاعات جيش الدفاع الليلة الماضية مشتبه فيهم ينقلون حقائب من لبنان الى داخل الأراضي الإسرائيلية في منطقة قرية الغجر وذلك من خلال وسائل علنية وخفية في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/ZQA4cRjdvf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 10, 2021

Last week, the IDF reported that a Hezbollah official was involved in smuggling drugs and weapons across the border with Israel.

Arab News