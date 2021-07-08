Explosion at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port sends tremors across city

The fire was reported to have broken out on a ship at the Jebel Ali port. Photograph: Dubai Media Office

A container ship anchored at Dubai’s huge port caught fire late on Wednesday, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The fire was reported to have broken out on a ship at the Jebel Ali port, according to the emirate’s state-run media office, which said a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze.

Authorities posted a video of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. Flames could be seen rising in the background as emergency services hosed down the area.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties. The extent of the damage caused by the explosion to the port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear.

Residents of Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

Witnesses across the city reported buildings shaking. Residents of neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometres (15 miles) away felt the blast, at about 11.45 pm local time. Associated Press journalists felt the blast rock the glass windows of their buildings.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

Jebel Ali is one of the largest ports in the world and the largest in the Middle East. It serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. Operated by DP World, it has four sprawling container terminals that can berth some of the world’s largest ships.

عاجل 🔴

لحظة انفجار سفينة تجارية قبالة ميناء جبل علي في دبي.



– pic.twitter.com/YxXcK43HqT — Fahad Bin Homair (@FqTo) July 7, 2021

THE GUARDIAN/ AGENCIES