Nearly half of Lebanon’s new COVID-19 cases caused by Delta variant

Beirut-

New Delta Coronavirus variant spreading rapidly in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that around half of the country’s COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours were caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The ministry said that among 101 new cases, 46 were detected as being infected with the Delta variant imported from 10 different countries.

The ministry also reported two deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Lebanon has reported 545,671 infections and 7,863 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus was first detected in the country in February 2020.

Health experts warned that the public should be cautious of the spread of the Delta variant which is believed to be more transmissible.

XINHUA