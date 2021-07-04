Hariri is back after a tour in the region to help rescue Lebanon

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri returned to Beirut after a a regional tour that took him to UAE , Turkey and Egypt, where he tried to seek investors in Lebanon to help rescue the country from its current financial crisis

“Hariri’s stances have not changed and the idea of giving up the (government) formation mission is not currently on the table,” Center House sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.

“His Arab and regional tours are focused on Lebanon and on securing financial, economic and medical assistance to the country,” the sources said.

According to al-Anbaa sources, Hariri discussed Lebanon’s electricity crisis and the possibility of bringing Saudi investments to Lebanon.

The PM-designate is exploring “means to help Lebanon rescue this ailing sector and to pull the country out of darkness and out of the hefty cost that the Lebanese are incurring as a result of severe power rationing and the hike in power bills,” the sources added.

He also is seeking to “open a channel between Lebanon and the Arab countries, specifically the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” while attempting to “encourage investments in Lebanon and the investment of the Lebanese in Arab countries,” the sources went on to say.

“Hariri’s choice is still to form a mission-driven government that would assume the mission of rescuing Lebanon,” al-Anbaa sources added.

“Despite all the obstacles he has faced, Hariri is insisting on (the mission-driven government) because it is the only choice to rescue the country,” the sources stated, adding that Hariri “realizes that stepping down would further complicate things and end any ray of hope for the state’s rise — something that he does not want.”