Xi Jinping warns foreign nations will ‘get their heads bashed bloody’ if they bully China

XI JINPING has warned foreign nations will “get their heads bashed” if they attempt to interfere with China.

The Chinese leader made the comment during a speech on Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party (CCP). Addressing a crowd of people at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Mr Xi condemned foreign powers that are trying to “bully” his country.

“Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China,” he said.

“We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China.

“Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

He added: “No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President Xi’s comments follow increasing tension over Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In recent months, the US has increased its support for Taiwan which has enraged nationalist Chinese who see the sovereign nation as a breakaway province of China.

In addition, China has faced criticism over allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and strict crackdowns in Hong Kong.

During the CCP speech, the Chinese leader reaffirmed China’s “unbreakable commitment” to unifying with Taiwan.

He added that China would “fulfil the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation.”

The speech was also marked by a fly-by of helicopters in formation spelling “100” and a 100-gun salute.

According to some reports, as many as 70,000 people gathered in Tiananmen square to watch the speech – most of them maskless.

Tang Renwu, a professor of public management at Beijing Normal University, told Reuters the tough talk was in response to US and Western efforts to “contain” and “suppress” China.

