Former MP tells Lebanon MPs go home. “The country collapsed and history will curse you”

Former MP Nabil Nicolas

Former MP Nabil Nicolas sent a message to Parliament before it convenes tomorrow, saying: “Lebanese MPs, wake up from your coma. The country has collapsed, and the citizen is burning under the weight of humiliation in front of the gas stations, and is dying in front of the doors of hospitals and pharmacies. There is no electricity, no water, no telephone, and you do not care about the citizen’s whining. Go home, from your president to the youngest of you guys. The voice of the people is the voice of God. You will no longer have a place among your citizens. History will curse you.”