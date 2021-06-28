Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry. (AFP)

CAIRO: The Egyptian and South Sudanese ministries of water resources and irrigation signed a cooperation protocol that includes a project to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of the multipurpose Wau Dam in South Sudan.

The project is located on the Siwi River, one of the main branches of the Jur River in the Bahr Al-Ghazal Basin, 9 km south of the city of Wau in southern Sudan.

In addition to producing electricity, a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation said, “this cooperation aims to solve drinking water problems and protect people from the dangers of floods.”

The ministry said that it had prepared integrated technical and economic studies for the project with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center.



Mamdouh Antar, head of the Nile Water Sector at the ministry, said that Egypt’s relationship with South Sudan extends over many years, during which Cairo has supported many development projects.

He said that the Minister of Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, promoted bilateral ties during his meeting with South Sudanese leaders.

