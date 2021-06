Armenians vote Sunday in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to end a political crisis ignited by his country’s humiliating military defeat to Azerbaijan last year. Pashinyan is hoping to renew his mandate but is in a tight race with former president Kocharyan.

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, June 17, 2021, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets his supporters during a rally in his support prior to upcoming parliamentary elections in the center Yerevan, Armenia. (AP Photo/Areg Balayan, File)