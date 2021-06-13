Lebanon MP slams Bassil as “evil” that knows no God

MP Jihad Al-Samad stressed the necessity of forming a rescue government for Lebanon as soon as possible, as the country is deteriorating continuously and blamed President Michel Aoun’s son-in-lw MP Gebran Bassil for obstructing the formation of the government

Beirut – In a TV interview, MP Jihad Al-Samad said “I named Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the binding parliamentary consultations out of political reality, and I visited the Center House at the invitation of Hariri, where he put me in the picture of the government file.”

Al-Samad pointed out that “I opposed Hariri at the height of his power, and today we agreed to open a new page, and I am still on my convictions,” stressing that “we are still determined. He blamed the obstruction of govdernm ent formation on MP Gebran Bassil and called him evil

” The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil is evil and “does not know God” and only sees before him the Presidency of the Republic.”

Al-Samad stressed the need for understanding between President Michel Aoun and Hariri on the issue of the two Christian ministers.

Commenting on Caretaker PM minister, Hassan Diab, he said :

MP Diab resigned from the caretaker’s position. and should not remain in the caretaker position.”

commenting on C central Bank Governor Riad Salameh he said

“The governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, is the ruler by the order of the devil in Lebanon,” noting that “I wrote in the Parliament’s minutes my objection to the Capital Control Law because it came late a and we have not been able to obtain any numbers until today. from the Banque du Liban.

Beirut: Lebanese have been protesting for a week now, directing their anger at the country’s “corrupt” ruling elite.

Young and old Lebanese have been marching and chanting against various politicians since October 2019 , but Lebanon’s controversial former foreign minister and president Aoun’s son-in-lw Gebran Bassil, appears to be bearing the brunt of criticism.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created and taken on August 8, 2020 shows Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows nooses erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut, showing (top R to L) leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Parliament Speaker and Shiite Muslim Amal movement leader Nabih Berri; (bottom R to L) foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and Lebanese Forces executive chairman Samir Geagea. (Photos by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

On social media, Bassil’s picture has circulated in post asking the Guiness Book of Records to list him as the most cursed politician in the world

“People are so angry at all the politicians without any exceptions but by far he is the most hated. I don’t know why!” One protester Pierre S. was quoted at telling Gulf daily