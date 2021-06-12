Hariri won’t quit today

Several Lebanese media reports predicted that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has given up on the task of forming a cabinet and intended to submit his resignation today
But according to reliable sources Hariri is expected today to meet with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, and the former Prime Ministers to discuss the latest developments in the government formation process.
Hariri will reportedly issue statement after the meetings, stressing the need to facilitate his mission and insist on implementing the constitution.
A source close to Hariri’s Center House revealed that “the meetings are for consultation purpose for updating the Grand Mufti and former prime ministers on the status of the government formation process
