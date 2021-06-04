Lebanon bank customers to regain access to up to $800 a month

A demonstrator carries a national flag along a blocked road, during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, near the Central Bank building, in Beirut, Lebanon March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, June 4 (Reuters) – Lebanon’s central bank on Friday said that depositors holding accounts active as of October 2019 would have access restored to $400 a month and its equivalent in Lebanese pounds.

The Central Bank chief also announced that that the bank will sell US dollars to the money changers at the rate of 12,000 LL per US dollar on condition that the changers sell it at the rate of 12120 LL per US dollar .

Salameh did not specify at what exchange rater the depositors will receive the additional $ 400 they will be able to withdraw in pounds

The details regulating the decision, which will take effect from July 1, will be issued later, the bank said in a statement.

Reuters/YL