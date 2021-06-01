Bassil, Aoun remain the only obstacle facing govt formation, report

File photo : President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil

A meeting between Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil and officials from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement has failed to make any “positive breakthrough” in the cabinet formation crisis, according to media reports.

Al-Joumhouria newspaper reported that the conferees discussed the the meeting that was held earlier on Monday between Speaker Nabih Berri and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

They also discussed “the only remaining obstacle delaying the government, which is related to the two (additional) Christian ministers

“The meeting failed to make a positive breakthrough, especially that Bassil did not reflect any change in his position nor the presidential position which rejects that Hariri name any of the two Christian ministers,” Al-Joumhouria’s sources went on to say.

The meeting was attended by Berri’s political aide MP Ali Hassan Khalil, Hezbollah secretary-general’s political assistant Hussein Khalil and the head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa.

Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years, the World Bank said in a report released Tuesday.

“In the face of colossal challenges, continuous policy inaction and the absence of a fully functioning executive authority threaten already dire socio-economic conditions and a fragile social peace with no clear turning point in the horizon,” the World Bank added