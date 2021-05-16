Israel’s national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ promotes terrorism

Lahore- Israel’s national anthem called the ‘Hatikvah’ is the only anthem in the world which promotes terrorism.

Baaghi TV: According to reports, the Israeli national anthem declares terrorism, spear-throwing and bloodshed a success.

The word ‘Hatikva’ means ‘Hope’. However, after learning its meaning in English and Urdu, one feels far from it.

The original anthem in the Israeli language is:

כל עוד בלבב פנימה

י יהודי הומיה

ולפאֲתי מזרח קדימה

עין לציון צופייה –

עוד לא אבדה תקוותנו

התקווה בת שנות אלפיים

להיות עם חופשי בארצנו

ארץ ציון וירושלים

Baaghi TV received the English translation of the Israeli national anthem, which is as follow:

As long as there is a Jewish soul in the heart!

yearning forward, towards the east

Our hope is not made yet!

A thousand years dream on our land

The land of Zion and Jerusalem

Let those who are our enemy shudder

Let all the inhabitants of (Egypt and Canaan) tremble

Let the inhabitants of Babylon shudder

To loom over their skies, panic and terror from us

When we plant our spears in their chests!

And we see their blood being shed

And their heads cut off!

Then we will be God’s chosen people where God willed

This anthem no doubt raises a question as to who were the original terrorists.

Arab governments, in spite of Israel’s national commitment, terrorist intentions, bloodshed and its oath, bow their heads in recognition of Israel and respectfully stand on its national anthem.

As per reports from 2019, Israel’s National Anthem “Hatikvah” was played in Abu Dhabi in Nov 2019 after Israel’s Alon Leviev became the new world jiu-jitsu champion.

Palestinian National Anthem

Below is a translation of the Palestinian National Anthem

𝄆 Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my land, the land of the ancestors

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my people, people of eternity 𝄇

With my determination, my fire and the volcano of my vendetta

With the longing in my blood for my land and my home

𝄆 I have climbed the mountains and fought the wars

I have conquered the impossible, and crossed the frontiers 𝄇

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my land, the land of the ancestors

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my people, people of eternity

With the resolve of the winds and the fire of the weapons

And the determination of my nation in the land of struggle

𝄆 Palestine is my home, and the path of my triumphal

(Palestine is my home, Palestine is my fire,)

Palestine is my vendetta and the land of withstanding 𝄇

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my land, the land of the ancestors

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my people, people of eternity

By the oath under the shade of the flag

By my land and nation, and the fire of pain

𝄆 I will live as a warrior, I will remain a warrior,

I will die as a warrior – until my country returns 𝄇

𝄆 Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my land, the land of the ancestors

Warrior, warrior, warrior,

Oh my people, people of eternity 𝄇

SOURCE: Baaghi TV