Austria brands Hezbollah as a terror group

May 15, 2021
Austria designated Hezbollah’s political arm as a terror organization, after having outlawed its military wing.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has campaigned for European nations to recognize both the military and political wing of the Iranian backed group based as a terror organization


It thanked Austria Friday for its decision to outlaw the group and its symbols. 

Several Western and Arab countries have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

