U.S. embassy issues update on consular services in Lebanon

The US embassy in Lebanon issued the following update on consular services in Lebanon

The Consular Section at U.S. Embassy in Beirut recognizes the high demand for routine American Citizen Services such as passport renewals, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs), and notarial services.

To ensure adequate social distancing in our waiting rooms we have reduced appointments, however, thanks to optimized staffing patterns we are currently taking in more than 75 percent of our pre-pandemic capacity. We recommend U.S. citizens check our appointment website on a regular basis as appointments are periodically released and can fill very quickly. We can accommodate emergency appointments, as needed, which can be arranged by contacting us by e-mail at BeirutACS@state.gov; you will receive a response within three business days. We will respond to phone calls regarding genuine emergencies affecting the immediate safety and welfare of U.S. citizens, however we do not accept telephone inquiries regarding routine services, including scheduling appointments.

The United States Government does not plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to private U.S. citizens overseas. Please follow host country developments and guidelines and confer with your doctor about COVID-19 vaccinations available in Lebanon.

Our visa units are also operating at reduced capacity to prioritize American Citizen Services. Our immigrant visa unit is meeting 70 percent of its pre-pandemic rate of services, with most cases serving spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens. To safely maintain social distancing for our customers and staff, we have limited non-immigrant visa (NIV) services to emergency and mission-critical visitor visas, students and petition-based NIVs. We are unable to provide routine B1/B2 visitor visa appointments at this time. We will announce any changes to our visa services on our website and social media accounts.

Sources:

U.S. Embassy Beirut, Lebanon Awkar , Beirut, Lebanon

+961-4-542600 or +961-4-543600

BeirutACS@state.gov

https://lb.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs

+1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444