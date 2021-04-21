Lebanese delegation arrives in Armenia to participate in genocide commemoration events

By Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lebanese Delegation arrived in Yerevan to participate in the 106th Armenian genocide commemoration event

Lebanon’s Sports and Youth Minister Vartine Ohanian on Tuesday arrived in Armenia today to represent the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, at the 106th Armenian genocide commemoration event to be held on April 24th, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports.

Minister Ohanian is accompanied by the Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabikian.

Ohanian was greeted at Zvartnots International Airport by Armenian Deputy Minister of Sports Karen Giloyan and Lebanese Ambassador to Armenia Maya Dagher.

Discussions focused on topics of mutual interest in the sport sector. The parties emphasized the importance of sports activities and their significant role in the lives of young people.

PUBLIC RADIO OF ARMENIA