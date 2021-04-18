Morocco’s King grants Lebanon tons of food aid

2 Moroccan military planes are shown at Rafic Hariri Intl Airport in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday. The were carrying the first batch of essential food granted by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

Two Moroccan military planes landed in Beirut on Saturday, carrying the first batch of essential food upon instructions by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The aid was received by Moroccan ambassador to Lebanon Mohamed Karin and members of the embassy, in addition to a representative of the current Commander in Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The shipment was the first of eight military planes delivering basic food products to Lebanon.

King Mohammed announced he would personally fund the large donation of aid.

The 90 tons of food aid will go to citizens and Lebanon’s armed forces as the country endures its worst economic crisis in decades, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal family of Morocco is well connected with a prominent Lebanese family . The late Prince Moulay Abdellah of Morocco was married to Lamia el Solh , daughter of the late PM of Lebanon, Riad el Solh

Asharq Al-Awsat