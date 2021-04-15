Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases tops 500,000

Lebanon Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan

BEIRUT- Lebanon registered on Wednesday 2,460 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of infections to 502,299, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 40 to 6,778.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the positivity rate of COVID-19 PCR tests stands at 14.8 percent.

It added that 218,744 people in Lebanon were administered their first dose of the vaccine while 114,930 people only were given their second dose.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb. 21, 2020.

(Xinhua)