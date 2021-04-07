Sarraf gave Bitar ‘important documents linked to Beirut port blast

This August 5, 2020 file photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 211 killed , 6500 Injured after several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate exploded . 2750 tons were stored there for nearly 7 years, reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs. The shipment was reportedly confiscated by Badri Daher a close associate of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil , both are allied with the Syrian regime . The shipment arrived at a time when Syria was surrendering its chemical weapons to a UN backed organization for destruction . Aoun officially knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . He , along with his Hezbollah allies refused an international investigation but promised a local investigation that will bring the culprits to justice in less than a week but 8 months later not one politician has been charged (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)

Former minster Yacoub Sarraf on Tuesday testified before Judge Tarek al-Bitar, the lead investigative judge in the Beirut port blast case.

Sarraf said he that had personally requested to testify in order to provide “important information” that he possesses regarding the blast

He revealed that he handed Bitar a file containing information and documents that he had collected when he was a defense minister , hoping his contribution will lead to “unveiling the facts and holding accountable those responsible for the crime and those who were negligent.”

But many observers are suspicious about his move knowing his close relations with former president Emile Lahoud and the Syrian regime

Almost all reports point to the fact that the Ammonium Nitrate that exploded at the port was stored there for the Syrian regime and Hezbollah shipped the product to Syria for use in its Barrel bombs against the civilians . According to FBI less than 20 % of the 2750 tons of the chemical exploded .