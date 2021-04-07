Sarraf gave Bitar ‘important documents linked to Beirut port blast

Former minster Yacoub Sarraf on Tuesday testified before Judge Tarek al-Bitar, the lead investigative judge in the Beirut port blast case.
Sarraf said he that had personally requested to testify in order to provide “important information” that he possesses regarding the blast
He revealed that he handed Bitar a file containing information and documents that he had collected when he was a defense minister , hoping his contribution will lead to “unveiling the facts and holding accountable those responsible for the crime and those who were negligent.”
But many observers are suspicious about his move knowing his close relations with former president Emile Lahoud and the Syrian regime
Almost all reports point to the fact that the Ammonium Nitrate that exploded at the port was stored there for the Syrian regime and Hezbollah shipped the product to Syria for use in its Barrel bombs against the civilians . According to FBI less than 20 % of the 2750 tons of the chemical exploded .
