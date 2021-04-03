Lebanon goes into 3-day lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread during Easter

A strict lockdown came into force in Lebanon on Saturday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Easter.



The Lebanese government has imposed a three-day curfew starting Saturday until Tuesday, to discourage family get-togethers over the Easter holiday in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Churches can open at up to 30 percent capacity during the Easter weekend lockdown, with residents needing permits to visit them, similar to trips to the supermarkets and pharmacies.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces party’s media department said in a statement that LF chief Samir Geagea has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

It said his wife MP Strida Geagea has tested negative.

The statement added that former Minister Ghassan Hasbani, an LF member, was infected as well.

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced 2,963 new coronavirus infections, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 474,925.

It said that Lebanon also recorded 60 deaths.

Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri, the head of Lebanon’s national committee for the coronavirus vaccination, announced Friday that Lebanon is set to receive another 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within 3 months.

Asharq Al-Awsat