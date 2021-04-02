Riffi declares Hezbollah as the enemy of Lebanon brands it as a “terrorist group”

File photo: Former Lebanese Justice Minister, Ashraf Rifi

in a televised interview on Thursday former Justice minister Ashraf Rifi described Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

“Hezbollah is a murderer a dangerous , criminal and terrorist , organization and the enemy of Lebanon,” stressing that “neutrality is the only demand in Lebanon away from the Iranian agenda of Hezbollah.”

Rifi stressed that all the Lebanese reject Iran’s suicidal project, pointing out that the Lebanese do not want to commit suicide, rather they want life, stressing that “Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a training camp for terrorists and exports them abroad” . He also pointed out that “Hezbollah is the other face of “Takfiri Terrorism . He also accused Hezbollah of acting as the guard of Israeli border .

The US and several Arab and European nations consider Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

Rifi was the general director of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces from 2005 to 2013 . Was appointed as the justice minister in the cabinet led by former PM Tammam Salam on 15 February 2014. He resigned as justice minister on 21 February 2016, due to his disapproval of the influence of Hezbollah, the Iranian backed militant group, in the Lebanese government.

Many Lebanese consider Lebanon as a colony of Iran, but are afraid of openly saying so because of Hezbollah’s arms . All the 3 main branches of government are controlled by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who is acting as the Supreme leader of Lebanon.

In Sept 2019 Nasrallah openly declared his allegiance to Iran its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Riffi’s statement comes hours after a leaked report of Cardinal , Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai in which he blasted Hezbollah.

“I want to tell them…You want us to stay in a state of war that you decide? Are you asking us before you go to war?” The top Christian spiritual leader said in a leaked video circulated by local media on Thursday, in which he mentioned the conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

“We get people from Hezbollah. They come to us to tell us: ‘this arsenal is against us, we can no longer endure’. Because they are also hungry like us,” he said, in reference to Hezbollah’s illegal arms