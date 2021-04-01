Travelers to Lebanon who were vaccinated twice don’t need PCR test, minister

Lebanon Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan

Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Public Health , Hamad Hassan, issued a decree canceling the “PCR examination requirement for” Covid 19 “, for travelers who had previously received Two doses of the vaccine, after a period of at least 15 days from the date of receiving the second dose, provided that travelers present vaccination certificate at any of the crossings a prove that they have received two doses of the vaccin. He emphasized that a single dose of the “Covid 19” vaccine is not considered sufficient to void the PCR test requirement . “