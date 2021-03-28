3 killed 11 wounded in Lebanon’s Baalbek after a fugitive was killed

3 people were killed and 11 were wounded in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley town of Baalbek on Saturday in ongoing clashes with the army after a fugitive who was identified as Hassan Abbas Zuaiter was killed

Three people were killed and 11 were wounded in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley town of Baalbek on Saturday in ongoing clashes with the army after a fugitive was killed while attempting to cross a checkpoint, security sources said.

A fugitive driving a car attempted to go through an army checkpoint without stopping and then fired a weapon, the sources said.

An exchange of fire then took place after which the fugitive was killed and clashes erupted in the region with members of his clan, they said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of casualty figures

Lebanese media identified the fugitive as Hassan Abbas Zuaiter, who was accused of killing Burj Al-Barajneh Policeman Alaa Ibrahim a few weeks ago

(Reuters)