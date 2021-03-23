US official blames Aoun, Bassil and corruption for failure to form a govt in Lebanon

In an interview with al-Hurra television channel former US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said, “Lebanon is full of people who not only cooperate with Hezbollah, but are very corrupt.”
He stressed that corruption is in every “part of governance in Lebanon, to the extent that it is impossible to form a government now.”
Blames Bassil and Aoun
He said that Free Patriotic Movement chief, MP Jebran Bassil and his father-in-law President Michel Aoun “ want a blocking-one-third in the new government because of Bassil’s personal aspirations to ensure that he will be the next president of Lebanon.”
