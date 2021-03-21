Explosion rocks south Lebanon

An explosion rocked the town of Ansariyeh , south of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Saturday night, according to media reports .

The cause of the explosion remains unclea

Some Lebanese media reported that an Israeli aircraft was flying over the area around the time of the explosion. Security forces were heavily deployed in the area and locals could smell gunpowder, according to local reports.

Explosions take place on a a regular basis in south Lebanon. Most of these explosions take place at arms depots of Hezbollah . Hezbollah usually locates the arms depots in residential neighborhoods