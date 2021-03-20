France to pursue Fundraising for Lebanon as soon as Aoun, Hariri reach a deal on govt

French President Emmanuel Macron, center , visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. None of the Lebanese leaders ever visited the port to inspect the damage , not even the president , the PM nor the Speaker

French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly plans immediately call for a meeting of international funders to save Lebanon once a government is formed, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.

“If President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri reach an agreement next Monday on forming a government of non-corrupt ministers, French President Emmanuel Macron will immediately call for a meeting of international funders to save Lebanon,” a French official told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Aoun and Hariri are set to meet at Baabda Palace on Monday for the 18th time over the government formation.

The French official explained that Macron warned Thursday of a new approach in the coming weeks if Aoun Hariri fail to reach a settlement ”

“Lebanon is collapsing and the French President believes more pressure on some Lebanese leaders is needed, and to bring our partners in the region and the Gulf back to the game. We also have to discuss the matter with the Iranians,” stated the source.

“As for France,” he added, “Jebran Bassil (MP and son-in-law of Aoun) is the obstructor but may not be the only one ” he noted, in a possible preference to Hezbollah and its allies

The sources emphasized that “sanctions alone can not be the solution in Lebanon, but the behavior of some Lebanese officials is a problem.”

PSP chief Walid Jumblatt met Aoun at Baabda today . He urged a compromise over the cabinet formation and warned that the French initiative is the only one on the table. He reportedly found that out after meeting ambassadors of various countries . …” They all gave up on Lebanon”.