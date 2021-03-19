Gemayel tells Hezbollah chief: “No one wants war except you”

File photo of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bishara Boutros Al-Ra’i with Phalange Party leader Sami Gemayel

Phalange Party leader Sami Gemayel reiterated on Friday his support for the of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rai’s calls for neutrality , and blasted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallagh telling him “no one wants war except you.”

In confirming his support for Ra’s initiative, the Gemayel said: “We must work to liberate the Lebanese by moving on with his initiative.”

Responding to Nasrallah’s warning over the possibility of a civil war , Gemayel said: “There may be no other Lebanese but you who wants civil war in Lebanon. Do not threaten us with war.”

This comes after Nasrallah warned in his televised speech yesterday that some foreign forces and internal parties are pushing for civil war

“When they find themselves impotent in the face of the resistance in Lebanon, they might resort to this choice (civil war)”, he said without elaborating

At the end of the 15 year civil war in 1990 , Hezbollah was the only party that was allowed by the Syrian occupying force to keep its arms . Hezbollah was reportedly allowed to keep its arms to resist Israeli occupation of South Lebanon . Israel pulled out of south Lebanon about 21 years ago but Hezbollah kept its arms and has since used them to create a state within the state of Lebanon . Thanks to Iran and to its alliance with the president of Lebanon Michel Aoun , who is the former army chief , Hezbollah is now much more powerful that the Lebanese army and is making all the war and peace decisions .