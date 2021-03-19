Bkirki blasts Nasrallah’s remarks over neutrality

File photo: A huge rally in Bkirki in support of Patriarch Rai’s neutrality calls. “No right shall be wasted. I understand your pain and anger well. I understand your revolt. Do not stay silent about politicizing the judiciary. Do not stay silent about illegal arms. Do not stay silent about innocents kept in prisons, or the naturalization of Palestinians. Do not stay silent about the coup against the state and system. Do not stay silent about the delayed government formation, or about reforms or our martyrs. .” Rai told the people at the rally

The headquarters of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bishara Boutros Al-Ra’i in Bkirki blasted Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s speech over the neutrality issue Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

Nasrallah considered Patriarch Rai’s call for the neutralization of Lebanon is intended to make Lebanon part of the “Amercian-Israeli axis.”

Bkirki treated Nasrallah’s remark as an accusations of “treason” which is a red line as far as the Patriarch is concerned and should never ever be repeated .

“The proposals of Patriarch Beshara el-Rai are very clear and do not need any explanation or interpretation,” Bkirki sources told the daily

The Patriarch’s proposals “aim at protecting Lebanon,” and accusations of “treason” against the Patriarch are totally unacceptable.

Al-Ra’i is determined as ever in forging ahead with his very popular campaign about Lebanon neutrality towards regional conflicts despite opposition from Hezbollah and its allies.

File photo :On September 10, 2019 Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah pledged allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei and put himself at his disposal and stressed that any military strike against Iran “will ignite the whole region and annihilate countries and peoples.” Nasrallah put himself at the disposal of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and stressed that any military strike against Iran “will ignite the whole region and annihilate countries and peoples.”

This appears to be a major concern for Hezbollah which has aligned itself with Iran in the so called axis of resistance, a position which violates the 2012 Baabda Declaration that calls for isolating Lebanon from regional conflicts . Nasrallah went as far as openly declaring his allegiance to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in September 2019. No Lebanese leader ever declared allegiance to a foreign leader.

For this reason Hezbollah has been sending various types of influential people to Rai to dissuade him from carrying on with his campaign but so far Hezbollah appears to have failed badly , specially since the majority of the Lebanese appear to side with him on this issue .