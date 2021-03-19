Bkirki blasts Nasrallah’s remarks over neutrality

The headquarters of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bishara Boutros Al-Ra’i in Bkirki blasted Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s speech over the neutrality issue Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.
Nasrallah considered Patriarch Rai’s call for the neutralization of Lebanon is intended to make Lebanon part of the “Amercian-Israeli axis.”
Bkirki treated Nasrallah’s remark as an accusations of “treason” which is a red line as far as the Patriarch is concerned and should never ever be repeated .
“The proposals of Patriarch Beshara el-Rai are very clear and do not need any explanation or interpretation,” Bkirki sources told the daily
The Patriarch’s proposals “aim at protecting Lebanon,” and accusations of “treason” against the Patriarch are totally unacceptable.
Al-Ra’i is determined as ever in forging ahead with his very popular campaign about Lebanon neutrality towards regional conflicts despite opposition from Hezbollah and its allies.
This appears to be a major concern for Hezbollah which has aligned itself with Iran in the so called axis of resistance, a position which violates the 2012 Baabda Declaration that calls for isolating Lebanon from regional conflicts . Nasrallah went as far as openly declaring his allegiance to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in September 2019. No Lebanese leader ever declared allegiance to a foreign leader.
For this reason Hezbollah has been sending various types of influential people to Rai to dissuade him from carrying on with his campaign but so far Hezbollah appears to have failed badly , specially since the majority of the Lebanese appear to side with him on this issue .
