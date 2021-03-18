PM-designate Saad Hariri met with President Michel Aoun on Thursday , hours after the two leaders asked each other to step down.

Hariri , who , as expected presented the same cabinet lineup as before said Following his meeting with Aoun :

I told President Aoun that I’m seeking an 18-seat government of specialists.

He added: We agreed to meet again on Monday and there will be some essential answers on how to reach a cabinet line-up as soon as possible.

Will Lebanon finally have a cabinet on Monday … this is the big question on everybody’s mind in Lebanon