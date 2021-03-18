Calls on Aoun to resign presidency

File photo : President Michel Aoun holds a televised press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut ( Nov, 20 , 20)

After the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, ended his speech on Wednesday, former MP Fares Said a key March 14 th official tweeted on his account on Twitter : “Your Excellency, President Michel Aoun ,you have ruined our country , I urge you to resign.”

فخامة الرئيس

خربتلنا بيتنا

استقيل — Fares Souaid (@FaresSouaid) March 17, 2021

He blamed the collapse of the Lebanese economy , the current state of unemployment , the collapse of the Lebanese currency , the mass emigration of the Lebanese , the inflation and skyrocketing food prices the state of confusion in the various institutions on Aoun’s wrong policies .

For the first time ever Lebanon defaulted on its public debt last year and the Lebanese pound yesterday lost 90 % of its value

Similarly former Interior Minister MP Nuhad Machnouq urged Aoun to resign if he wants PM Saad Hariri to step down as a PM Designate .

” If you want Hariri to quit you should quit too ” he said.