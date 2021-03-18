Calls on Aoun to resign presidency

After the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, ended his speech on Wednesday, former MP Fares Said a key March 14 th official tweeted on his account on Twitter : “Your Excellency, President Michel Aoun ,you have ruined our country , I urge you to resign.”
فخامة الرئيس— Fares Souaid (@FaresSouaid) March 17, 2021
خربتلنا بيتنا
استقيل
He blamed the collapse of the Lebanese economy , the current state of unemployment , the collapse of the Lebanese currency , the mass emigration of the Lebanese , the inflation and skyrocketing food prices the state of confusion in the various institutions on Aoun’s wrong policies .
For the first time ever Lebanon defaulted on its public debt last year and the Lebanese pound yesterday lost 90 % of its value
Similarly former Interior Minister MP Nuhad Machnouq urged Aoun to resign if he wants PM Saad Hariri to step down as a PM Designate .
” If you want Hariri to quit you should quit too ” he said.
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.