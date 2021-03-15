Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% this year

Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% in 2021

Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their GDP growth expectations for the U.S. economy to 8% for 2021 in a note to clients on Sunday night.

Why it matters: If Goldman’s forecast is correct, it would mark the largest economic expansion for the U.S. in generations.

Not only would 8% annual growth denote a stupendous turnaround from the coronavirus pandemic, it would significantly outpace the firm’s growth expectations for the U.S. from as recently as late 2020.

What they’re saying: “We have raised our GDP forecast to reflect the latest fiscal policy news and now expect 8% growth in 2021 (Q4/Q4) and an unemployment rate of 4% at end-2021 — the lowest among consensus forecasts—that falls to 3.5% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023,” Goldman said in the note.

“But we expect inflation dynamics to mirror those last cycle, and therefore expect this forecast to translate to only 2.1% core PCE inflation in 2023.”

Between the lines: Goldman has been exceptionally bullish on the prospects for U.S. growth all year, far outpacing most other Wall Street banks’ expectations.

The average growth expectation among Wall Street analysts is 4.7%, according to FactSet, and was 3.9% as recently as November.

Further, economic growth of 8% with inflation reaching just 2.1% would be almost unprecedented.

By the numbers: A growth of 8% this year would put U.S. GDP at around $22.6 trillion, marking a full recovery after the economy shrank 4.1% in 2020.

U.S. GDP hasn’t grown 8% in a year since 1951, when it totaled $356 billion.

Of note: Goldman’s metric tracks fourth quarter over fourth quarter growth, rather than year over year.

